February 26 The First Reading breski1 Book of Ezekiel 18,21-28. Thus says the Lord GOD: If the wicked man turns away from all the sins he committed, if he keeps all my statutes and does what is … More

February 26 The First Reading breski1



Book of Ezekiel 18,21-28.

Thus says the Lord GOD: If the wicked man turns away from all the sins he committed, if he keeps all my statutes and does what is right and just, he shall surely live, he shall not die.

None of the crimes he committed shall be remembered against him; he shall live because of the virtue he has practiced.

Do I indeed derive any pleasure from the death of the wicked? says the Lord GOD. Do I not rather rejoice when he turns from his evil way that he may live?

And if the virtuous man turns from the path of virtue to do evil, the same kind of abominable things that the wicked man does, can he do this and still live? None of his virtuous deeds shall be remembered, because he has broken faith and committed sin; because of this, he shall die.

You say, "The LORD'S way is not fair!" Hear now, house of Israel: Is it my way that is unfair, or rather, are not your ways unfair?

When a virtuous man turns away from virtue to commit iniquity, and dies, it is because of the iniquity he committed that he must die.

But if a wicked man, turning from the wickedness he has committed, does what is right and just, he shall preserve his life;

since he has turned away from all the sins which he committed, he shall surely live, he shall not die.



Psalms 130(129),1-2.3-4.5-7a.7bc-8.

Out of the depths I cry to you, O LORD

LORD, hear my voice!

Let your ears be attentive

to my voice in supplication.



If you, O LORD, mark iniquities,

LORD, who can stand?

But with you is forgiveness,

that you may be revered.



I trust in the LORD;

my soul trusts in his word.

My soul waits for the Lord

more than sentinels for dawn.

Let Israel wait for the LORD.



For with the LORD is kindness

and with him is plenteous redemption;

and he will redeem Israel

from all their iniquities.