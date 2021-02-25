Controversial Covid-19 Vaccination: Religious Houses Are No Priority

Rest homes of Catholic congregations in French speaking Belgium are not included in the first phases of the vaccination plans, whereas classic rest homes are, CathoBel.be (February 24) writes.The Conference of Religious Men and Women in Belgium has therefore asked that the 1750 religious men and women living in these establishments and their nursing staff, be recognised as persons at risk.The state does not recognise these houses but regards them only as traditional homes. Therefore, for them the vaccination is not a priority.