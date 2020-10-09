Clicks37
World Mourns The Pope Aka Death Of Pope Pius Xii (1958)
Full title reads: "World Mourns The Pope". Rome, Italy. Pathe marks the passing of Pope Pius XII. GV Pope Pius XII being carried in papal chair through massed crowds outside Vatican. CU Pope sitting …More
Full title reads: "World Mourns The Pope". Rome, Italy. Pathe marks the passing of Pope Pius XII. GV Pope Pius XII being carried in papal chair through massed crowds outside Vatican. CU Pope sitting in chair blessing crowds. GV St. Peter's and massed crowds in Square. GV Massed crowds in St. Peter's Square. SV Pope blessing crowds. SV Pope on balcony of blessing crowd. LV Press outside Pope's summer residence at Castelgandolfo waiting for news of Pope's illness. SV Crowds. SV Members of press sitting around in Square on their camera cases. CU Camera. LV People around newspaper kiosk. SV People reading papers. SV Clergy looking anxious. SV Newspaper on stall "Pope Pius Grave". TV Italians reading bulletin. CU Bulletin. GV Crowds kneeling in square praying for Pope's recovery. GV Int. Vatican - Pope Pius receiving children. SV Pope seated. SV Group of small children being ushered forward carrying branches of almond blossom to present to the Pope. SV Children giving blossom. CU Two children talking to the Pope. CU Pope bending over talking to small boy. GV Children dancing round the Pope. CU Pope watching. Angle shot, ext. radio mast in the shape of a cross. SV Int. Pope walking forward to the radio station with his clergy. S. Two radio engineers. CU Pope blessing. SV Pope looking at control panels and pressing button. SV Looking at another control panel, he presses button. SV Radio engineers at controls. GV Pope on throne in radio station addressing clergy. SV Audience listening. CU Pope Pius blessing radio station. G. Massed crowds outside St. Peter's for the Pope's Coronation Anniversary. GV Int. St. Peter's congregation and ceremony in progress. GV Pope Pius being carried in his chair to the altar. Angle shot altar. SV Pope being carried in chair to altar. Angle shot altar. SV Pope being lowered into chair. GV Altar and ceremony. SV Pope Pius kneeling in prayer. LV Clergy in prayer. SV Pope Pius standing at the altar. SV Clergy. LV Pope giving blessing from his throne. CU Pope blessing congregation. GV Ceremony. GV Congregation and clergy and Pope sitting on throne. Nearer shot, ditto. CU Pope. (F.G.) FILM ID:1561.29