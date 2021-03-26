Covid-19 Vaccines Are Weapons of Mass Destruction – and Could Wipe Out the Human Race

Dr Vernon Coleman
If you have been reading my articles for a while you will know that I never exaggerate. You will also know that for the last year my predictions, assessments and interpretations have been absolutely accurate.
Now, more than ever I need your help. Unless we work together we are doomed. I need your help because we need to reach millions with this article. And with the big platforms and the mainstream media having banned me I cannot reach those millions without you.
I believe this is the most important article you will ever read. You have to share it. You have to do nothing for the next few days but send this article to everyone you know or don’t know who has an email address. And send it to every journalist whose email address you can find. You can send it easily from vernoncoleman.org
Do you remember that video in which Bill and Melinda Gates sat and smirked as they talked about how the next pandemic would make people sit up and take notice?
Well, I think I know what is going to happen. We all know that the evil elite, the Agenda 21 and Great Reset promoters, have all along intended to kill between 90% and 95% of the world’s population.
Sadly, I fear it is probably too late to save many of those who have had the vaccine. Millions are doomed and I fear that many will die when they next come into contact with the coronavirus.
But something has gone seriously wrong with the plans of the elite.
And the result is that now those of us who haven’t had the vaccine also appear to be in serious danger. We need to keep our immune systems in tip top condition by eating wisely and taking vitamin D supplements. And we may at some point need to keep away from those who have had the vaccine. They are, I believe, now a very real danger to the survival of the human species.
For longer than I like to think about it, I have been warning about the dangers of the covid-19 vaccines. I know that they should not really be called vaccines (although one official definition has been changed to accommodate them) but if I call them gene therapy then the people who we are trying to reach, who have been told that they are vaccines, won’t know what I’m talking about.
Almost exactly a year ago I warned that the reason that the coronavirus risk was being exaggerated was partly to set up a mandatory vaccination programme.
The covid-19 fake pandemic was created, in part, to find an excuse for the vaccines – rather than the vaccine being created as a solution to the alleged threat posed by covid-19.
I’ve been warning for months that the experimental vaccines are dangerous and produce many potentially deadly side effects. The celebrities, and many doctors, are wrong in providing reassurance. I was right to suggest that the vaccines could kill more people than covid-19.
But it now seems likely that the vaccines may be responsible for the death of hundreds of millions who have not been vaccinated.
My long-term thinking has always been that the covid-19 fraud was planned with a purpose: to kill as many of the elderly and the frail as possible and to introduce mandatory vaccinations. That was what I said in my first video in mid-March 2020. There was, of course, also the plan to destroy and then reinvent the economy to satisfy the requirements of Agenda 21 and the Great Reset.
Days after that video first appeared I was furiously attacked on the internet. My Wikipedia entry was dramatically changed. Details of all my books, TV series and columns were removed. I was described as a discredited conspiracy theorist. I made a video explaining just how the Wikipedia entry was altered to demonise and to discredit. (It is also available on this website as an article.) Many others who have questioned the official line on covid-19 have suffered the same way. And, of course, the BBC and the national press have joined in by attacking those daring to question the official line by airing unacceptable truths.
But I now fear that the genocidal lunatics, the horsemen of the Apocalypse who planned this fraud are leading us into Armageddon.
I have long believed that the architects of the fraud expected that millions would die.
However, I now believe that the evil minds who created this fraud dramatically under-estimated the danger of the experimental vaccines which they have been promoting with such vigour. Millions who have received one of the covid-19 vaccines may die as a result of those vaccinations. I’ll explain how and why in a moment.
The fraud started, of course, with the wild predictions made by Ferguson of Imperial College. Ferguson is a mathematical modeller with an appalling track record. The people planning the fraud knew that Ferguson’s predictions were absurd. They must have known that Ferguson’s track record was embarrassingly bad. But nevertheless his predictions were used as an excuse for the lockdowns, the social distancing, the masks and the closure of schools and hospital departments. This was all utter madness. The logical thing to do was to isolate individuals who had the infection – in the same way that people with flu are told to stay at home – and to protect the most vulnerable people, largely the elderly with heart or chest disorders. But the politicians and the advisors did everything wrong. And those who questioned what was happening were demonised and silenced.
The fact is that the immune systems of healthy people are boosted through interactions with others. Healthy children and young adults have very powerful immune systems. It’s really only the elderly who are most likely to be threatened by a new virus.
And yet the world’s politicians and their advisors deliberately led us into a mass vaccination programme.
The public were originally assured that only through a huge vaccination programme could they possibly win back some of their lost freedoms. This was always dangerous nonsense.
However, the experimental vaccines which were approved so quickly were never going to do what people were told they would do. They weren’t designed to prevent infection or transmission. The vaccines don’t stop people getting covid-19 and they don’t stop them passing it on if they do get it. The vaccines merely help limit the seriousness of the symptoms for some of those who are injected. That’s not what most people believe, of course. The vast majority of people who have been vaccinated believe that they have been protected against the infection. It was another fraud.
Apart from the rather important fact that they don’t do what people think they do, there are three huge problems with the vaccines.
The first problem, of course, is that these experimental vaccines have already proved to be desperately dangerous – killing many people already and producing serious adverse events in many more. The size of this particular problem can be judged by the fact that even the authorities admit that probably only 1 in 100 vaccine related deaths and serious injuries will be reported. It is impossible to estimate how many will die of allergy problems, heart trouble, strokes, neurological problems or how many will be blinded or paralysed. There is a list on my website of people known to be injured or killed by the vaccine and it is a terrifying list to read. The death toll is terrifying but most authorities keep insisting that these are all coincidences. When someone died within 60 or 28 days of a positive covid-19 test – even if the test result was false - they were automatically treated as a covid-19 death to push up the numbers. But when healthy young people die within hours of having a vaccination the deaths are dismissed as just coincidences. What a lot of tragic coincidences there have been.
The second problem is the immune system problem known as pathogenic priming or a cytokine storm. What happens is that the immune system of the person who has been vaccinated will be primed to respond in a very dramatic way if that individual comes into contact with the virus in the future. The result can be catastrophic and this is what I fear will happen in the autumn and during next winter. The people who had the vaccine are going to be in real trouble when they next come into contact with a coronavirus. Their immune systems will overreact and that’s likely to be when there will be lots of deaths.
Patients haven’t been officially warned about this problem although the evidence was published in the International Journal of Clinical Practice for October 2020. The paper is entitled `Informed consent disclosure to vaccine trial subjects of risk of covid-19 vaccines worsening clinical disease.’
But there has been no informed consent for patients and I suspect that most doctors remain ignorant of the risks.
The elderly and those with poor immune systems are particularly likely to be killed. And what will give you a poor immune system? Wearing a mask, being isolated from other people and not getting enough sunshine are three obvious causes. Drinking too much alcohol and smoking too much tobacco while under house arrest don’t help.
The extra deaths will probably occur in the autumn, when vaccinated individuals are most likely to be exposed to the virus. The coronavirus spreads most rapidly in autumn and winter.
As a result of the epidemic of illnesses and deaths that will take place, Governments will start promoting the next round of vaccinations. There will be much talk of mutations, of course, and new hurriedly prepared vaccines will be produced and heavily promoted by celebrities who don’t know anything about medicine or vaccines. Doctors who understand the dangers and who have doubts about the vaccines will, as usual, be silenced.
Amazingly, I believe that the people behind this fraud were aware that this would happen. It was part of their evil plan.
They knew that there would be an increase in deaths in the autumn and next winter. They always planned to blame the deaths on a new version of covid-19 – one of the many thousands of mutations which will be around by the autumn. I have long suspected that they would eventually be promoting vaccinations every couple of months – or even more frequently; every month or so. My original use of the word hoax was intended to criticise the response to a flu-like viral infection. The response was wildly exaggerated.
I suspect that this was what Bill and Melinda Gates were smirking about when they implied that we might not take the first pandemic seriously – but that we would treat the next pandemic far more seriously.
And I believe that they, and all the others involved in this fraud, assumed that they would be perfectly safe because they wouldn’t actually have the vaccines. I suspect that many of the elite, and the more important celebrities, were given a placebo instead of one of the experimental vaccines.
They were never at risk of being killed by the vaccine, being severely injured by it or developing pathogenic priming – and then being incredibly vulnerable the next time they came into contact with the virus infection.
I think the elite thought they were safe. I think they devised a plan that would result in millions of deaths but which would not harm them.
But I believe they made a huge, crucial mistake.
And this brings us to the third problem – a problem I don’t think they expected.
This problem has just been outlined by Dr Geert Vanden Bossche who is a very eminent vaccine specialist. Indeed, I was originally sceptical about what he said because Dr Bossche has previously worked with GAVI and the Gates Foundation. He is the last person in the world who could be described as being opposed to vaccination.
Dr Bossche has pointed out that the vaccines which are currently being used are the wrong weapons to use for the war against this virus infection.
Disastrously, by giving vaccines to millions we are teaching the virus how to mutate and to become stronger and more deadly. Trying to devise new vaccines for new mutations simply makes things worse because the scientists cannot possibly get ahead of the mutated viruses. And the people who have been vaccinated are now sharing mutated viruses with those around them. The mutations are becoming stronger and deadlier.
Ending the lockdowns will be perfectly timed to ensure that new mutations of the covid-19 virus are spread far and wide.
There’s another associated problem too.
Normally our bodies contain white blood cells which help us defeat infections. Cells called NK cells – the NK stands for natural killers – help kill off invading bad cells. Once the NK cells have done their work our antibodies appear and clear up the mess.
However, Dr Bossche explains that the covid-19 vaccines are triggering the production of very specific antibodies which compete with the natural defences of the individuals who had the vaccines.
The natural defence systems of those who have been vaccinated are being suppressed because the specific antibodies which have been produced by the vaccine just take over.
And these specific antibodies, the ones produced by the vaccines, are permanent. They are there for ever within the bodies of the vaccinated.
The disastrous result is that the natural immune systems of the tens or hundreds of millions who are having the vaccines are being effectively destroyed.
Their immune systems will not be able to fight any mutated variation of the virus which develops within their bodies. And those mutated viruses can spread out into the community. I believe this is why new virus variations are appearing in areas where the vaccine has been given to lots of people.
The bottom line is that giving the vaccines will give the virus an opportunity to become infinitely more dangerous. Every vaccinated individual has the potential to become a mass murderer because their bodies are becoming laboratories making lethal viruses. And worse still, some of the vaccinated individuals may become asymptomatic carriers – spreading lethal viruses around them.
And the people who have had the vaccine won’t be able to respond to the mutations because their immune systems have been taken over by an artificial defence system, given to them by the vaccine and designed to combat the original form of the covid-19 virus. The vaccinated individuals are going to be very much at risk when the new mutations start to spread. Their bodies are permanently and exclusively geared to defend against a form of the virus which is rapidly becoming out of date.
Giving new vaccines won’t help because the mutated virus will not be vulnerable. The scientists who are making vaccines won’t be able to get ahead of the mutating virus. This should have been foreseen. It’s why flu vaccines often don’t work.
The politicians and their advisors will lie and blame those who haven’t had the vaccine for the development of new mutations and for the rise in deaths that is going to take place.
But if Dr Bossche is right, and I believe he is, then it is the vaccinated individuals who are going to threaten mankind. They will be a major threat to anyone who has been vaccinated. But they will also be a major threat to the unvaccinated because the viruses they are shedding are more dangerous than the original one.
We are in very dangerous territory.
If we don’t stop this vaccination programme now then it is no exaggeration to say that the very future of mankind is at risk.
Is this what was in the mind of those trying to sell us the Great Reset?
I don’t know.
Maybe their aim all along was to kill us all.
Or maybe their evil plot has just got out of hand. In the UK Ferguson, Hancock, Whitty and Vallance have always seemed to me to be entirely the wrong people to lead the nation’s response. In the US, I believe that Dr Fauci was the wrong person.
I have feared all along that they were picked because they are the wrong people. Everything they have done has been wrong for us but right for them and the evil cabal promoting Agenda 21 and the Great Reset.
The insistence on suppressing free debate has led us directly into this abyss. None of these people should have been allowed such control over our lives but by suppressing all questioning opposition in a way never done before and suppressing the facts the mainstream media and the internet giants have made things infinitely worse. Do they think they are going to be safe?
There is a real risk that instead of just killing 90%-95%, as the evil elite originally desired, they could kill everyone by mistake; they could wipe out mankind.
We have very little time to save ourselves. We have to boost our immune systems and, ironically, it is possible that we will need to keep away from the people who have been vaccinated. I’ll write an article in the next week or so on how you can boost your immune system.
Now do you see why this is the most important article I’ve written on covid-19 and the most important you’ve ever seen?
I cannot reach the mainstream media which simply suppresses the truth and refuses any debate or discussion. YouTube, for example, won’t take videos which question anything promoted by the evil establishment.
So send this article to doctors and to journalists, to friends and to relatives. Share, share, share. Maybe we can persuade people in power that they are not immune to the disaster which lies ahead. You can share easily from vernoncoleman.org
I hope Dr Bossche is wrong. I hope I’m wrong.
But everything in this article needs investigating. And if these fears are not publicised and investigated then we will know for absolute sure that the plan is to kill as many of us as possible. There can be no other conclusion.
Copyright Vernon Coleman March 13th 2021
