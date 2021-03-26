Covid-19 Vaccines Are Weapons of Mass Destruction – and Could Wipe Out the Human Race

Dr Vernon Coleman

Amazingly, I believe that the people behind this fraud were aware that this would happen. It was part of their evil plan.





I suspect that this was what Bill and Melinda Gates were smirking about when they implied that we might not take the first pandemic seriously – but that we would treat the next pandemic far more seriously.



And I believe that they, and all the others involved in this fraud, assumed that they would be perfectly safe because they wouldn’t actually have the vaccines. I suspect that many of the elite, and the more important celebrities, were given a placebo instead of one of the experimental vaccines.



They were never at risk of being killed by the vaccine, being severely injured by it or developing pathogenic priming – and then being incredibly vulnerable the next time they came into contact with the virus infection.



I think the elite thought they were safe. I think they devised a plan that would result in millions of deaths but which would not harm them.



But I believe they made a huge, crucial mistake.



And this brings us to the third problem – a problem I don’t think they expected.



This problem has just been outlined by Dr Geert Vanden Bossche who is a very eminent vaccine specialist. Indeed, I was originally sceptical about what he said because Dr Bossche has previously worked with GAVI and the Gates Foundation. He is the last person in the world who could be described as being opposed to vaccination.



Dr Bossche has pointed out that the vaccines which are currently being used are the wrong weapons to use for the war against this virus infection.



Disastrously, by giving vaccines to millions we are teaching the virus how to mutate and to become stronger and more deadly. Trying to devise new vaccines for new mutations simply makes things worse because the scientists cannot possibly get ahead of the mutated viruses. And the people who have been vaccinated are now sharing mutated viruses with those around them. The mutations are becoming stronger and deadlier.



Ending the lockdowns will be perfectly timed to ensure that new mutations of the covid-19 virus are spread far and wide.



There’s another associated problem too.



Normally our bodies contain white blood cells which help us defeat infections. Cells called NK cells – the NK stands for natural killers – help kill off invading bad cells. Once the NK cells have done their work our antibodies appear and clear up the mess.



However, Dr Bossche explains that the covid-19 vaccines are triggering the production of very specific antibodies which compete with the natural defences of the individuals who had the vaccines.



The natural defence systems of those who have been vaccinated are being suppressed because the specific antibodies which have been produced by the vaccine just take over.



And these specific antibodies, the ones produced by the vaccines, are permanent. They are there for ever within the bodies of the vaccinated.



The disastrous result is that the natural immune systems of the tens or hundreds of millions who are having the vaccines are being effectively destroyed.



Their immune systems will not be able to fight any mutated variation of the virus which develops within their bodies. And those mutated viruses can spread out into the community. I believe this is why new virus variations are appearing in areas where the vaccine has been given to lots of people.



The bottom line is that giving the vaccines will give the virus an opportunity to become infinitely more dangerous. Every vaccinated individual has the potential to become a mass murderer because their bodies are becoming laboratories making lethal viruses. And worse still, some of the vaccinated individuals may become asymptomatic carriers – spreading lethal viruses around them.



And the people who have had the vaccine won’t be able to respond to the mutations because their immune systems have been taken over by an artificial defence system, given to them by the vaccine and designed to combat the original form of the covid-19 virus. The vaccinated individuals are going to be very much at risk when the new mutations start to spread. Their bodies are permanently and exclusively geared to defend against a form of the virus which is rapidly becoming out of date.



Giving new vaccines won’t help because the mutated virus will not be vulnerable. The scientists who are making vaccines won’t be able to get ahead of the mutating virus. This should have been foreseen. It’s why flu vaccines often don’t work.



The politicians and their advisors will lie and blame those who haven’t had the vaccine for the development of new mutations and for the rise in deaths that is going to take place.



But if Dr Bossche is right, and I believe he is, then it is the vaccinated individuals who are going to threaten mankind. They will be a major threat to anyone who has been vaccinated. But they will also be a major threat to the unvaccinated because the viruses they are shedding are more dangerous than the original one.



We are in very dangerous territory.



If we don’t stop this vaccination programme now then it is no exaggeration to say that the very future of mankind is at risk.



Is this what was in the mind of those trying to sell us the Great Reset?



I don’t know.



Maybe their aim all along was to kill us all.



Or maybe their evil plot has just got out of hand. In the UK Ferguson, Hancock, Whitty and Vallance have always seemed to me to be entirely the wrong people to lead the nation’s response. In the US, I believe that Dr Fauci was the wrong person.



I have feared all along that they were picked because they are the wrong people. Everything they have done has been wrong for us but right for them and the evil cabal promoting Agenda 21 and the Great Reset.



The insistence on suppressing free debate has led us directly into this abyss. None of these people should have been allowed such control over our lives but by suppressing all questioning opposition in a way never done before and suppressing the facts the mainstream media and the internet giants have made things infinitely worse. Do they think they are going to be safe?



There is a real risk that instead of just killing 90%-95%, as the evil elite originally desired, they could kill everyone by mistake; they could wipe out mankind.



We have very little time to save ourselves. We have to boost our immune systems and, ironically, it is possible that we will need to keep away from the people who have been vaccinated. I’ll write an article in the next week or so on how you can boost your immune system.



Now do you see why this is the most important article I’ve written on covid-19 and the most important you’ve ever seen?



I cannot reach the mainstream media which simply suppresses the truth and refuses any debate or discussion. YouTube, for example, won’t take videos which question anything promoted by the evil establishment.



So send this article to doctors and to journalists, to friends and to relatives. Share, share, share. Maybe we can persuade people in power that they are not immune to the disaster which lies ahead. You can share easily from



I hope Dr Bossche is wrong. I hope I’m wrong.



But everything in this article needs investigating. And if these fears are not publicised and investigated then we will know for absolute sure that the plan is to kill as many of us as possible. There can be no other conclusion.



