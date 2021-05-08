Clicks2
Pandemic or Plandemic? Interview with Vaccine Expert Dr. Sherri Tenpenny #vaccines #health. International Vaccine Expert Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joined me on the Avi Unfiltered Podcast last week sharing…More
Pandemic or Plandemic? Interview with Vaccine Expert Dr. Sherri Tenpenny #vaccines #health.
International Vaccine Expert Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joined me on the Avi Unfiltered Podcast last week sharing her thoughts and science-backed factual information on the current crisis. She enlightened listeners on the dangers of vaccines and insightful information so you can make wise choices.
Dr. Tenpenny's INFO
Vaccine website: vaxxter.com
Business website: courses4mastery.com
Clinic in Cleveland: tenpennyimc.com
Facebook: Facebook.com/VaccineInfo
Twitter: BusyDrT and vScienceBites
Email: Courses4Mastery@gmail.com
Avishai's INFO
Do you want to drop pounds and keep them off stress free?
DOWNLOAD THE FREE NUTRITION + LIFESTYLE BLUEPRINT HERE: www.eatstressaway.com
BOOK A DISCOVERY CALL:
acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=16925943
Food Mood Journals + Notebooks:
amazon.com/s?k=Avishai+El...
Connect with me!
Instagram: @avishaiel
Twitter: @avishaiel
Facebook: @avishaiel
Pinterest: @avishaiel
Health Coaching Programs
Website: avishaiel.com
Podcast:
Avi Unfiltered
Subscribe: avishaiel.com/listentopodcast
Subscribe to the podcast so you don't miss an episode! New episodes EVERY Tuesday!
Leave a Review: apple.com/us/podcast...
Speaking Engagements:
avispeaking@gmail.com
International Vaccine Expert Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joined me on the Avi Unfiltered Podcast last week sharing her thoughts and science-backed factual information on the current crisis. She enlightened listeners on the dangers of vaccines and insightful information so you can make wise choices.
Dr. Tenpenny's INFO
Vaccine website: vaxxter.com
Business website: courses4mastery.com
Clinic in Cleveland: tenpennyimc.com
Facebook: Facebook.com/VaccineInfo
Twitter: BusyDrT and vScienceBites
Email: Courses4Mastery@gmail.com
Avishai's INFO
Do you want to drop pounds and keep them off stress free?
DOWNLOAD THE FREE NUTRITION + LIFESTYLE BLUEPRINT HERE: www.eatstressaway.com
BOOK A DISCOVERY CALL:
acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=16925943
Food Mood Journals + Notebooks:
amazon.com/s?k=Avishai+El...
Connect with me!
Instagram: @avishaiel
Twitter: @avishaiel
Facebook: @avishaiel
Pinterest: @avishaiel
Health Coaching Programs
Website: avishaiel.com
Podcast:
Avi Unfiltered
Subscribe: avishaiel.com/listentopodcast
Subscribe to the podcast so you don't miss an episode! New episodes EVERY Tuesday!
Leave a Review: apple.com/us/podcast...
Speaking Engagements:
avispeaking@gmail.com