Archbishop Elpidophoros Lambriniadis of America, 52, will deliver the Wednesday Benediction at the August 17-20 Democratic National Convention.
He belongs to the corrupt Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople.
Lambriniadis met with President Trump in July 2019 and in July 2020 after Turkey transformed the Hagia Sofia into a mosque.
Mariann Budde, who is the diocesan bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington is among the “diverse group of faith leaders” who will speak at the Convention. She has attacked Trump during her June 7 homily.
At the convention, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will officially become the Democratic presidential candidates.
Picture: Elpidophoros © Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, CC BY-SA, #newsVrkdznqegt
Another speaker, pro-gay Jesuit James Martin, stressed that his role at the convention will not be political in nature.
"I was honored to be asked," said Martin. "Normally I shy away from anything overtly political, but it's hard to turn down a request to pray."
"Plus, I knew that Cardinal Dolan, whom I respect, had offered prayers during the last presidential election and, for good measure, I asked my Jesuit superiors, who approved," he continued.
...and yet Catholic priests offering such spiritual counsel to Mr. Trump are told to separate themselves from his campaign.