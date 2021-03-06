Clicks27
en.news

Just Ordained: Already A Criminal (Video Of Theft)

Father Elizeu Moreira, 27, was arrested for armed robberies in supermarkets and in a pharmacy in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, on March 2.

A security video shows that he used a fake gun to steal $249. A judge placed him on March 3 in pretrial detention.

The priest’s lawyer said that his client was receiving a psychiatric assessment, and had not taken his medication for three weeks.

Moreira was just a couple of days shy of marking his 18th month of ordination. He has been temporarily removed from Church duties.

