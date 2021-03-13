264. Jesus cares for the sick

In this story, some recognize who is God. Jesus came to show us who he is. God wants to heal every person. Are we ready to be healed:“When the men of that place recognized him, they sent word to all the surrounding country. People brought to him all those who were sick and begged him that they might touch only the tassel on his cloak, and as many as touched it were healed.” Matthew, chapter 14, verses 35 to 36Let’s recognize the Love of God and let him touch our hearts. That he transforms our distorted image of him. Let’s rediscover his real image. May we let Jesus save us.Book: Let’s reveal GodNormand Thomas