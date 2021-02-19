Indiana Senator Re-Introduces the "Dignity for Aborted Children Act" | EWTN News Nightly Indiana Senator Mike Braun is re-introducing a bill called 'Dignity for Aborted Children Act.' The bill enforc… More





Indiana Senator Mike Braun is re-introducing a bill called 'Dignity for Aborted Children Act.' The bill enforces guidelines for the dignified handling of aborted baby remains or penalties could be handed down for failing to respect the sanctity of human life. Braun says he knows it is going to be an uphill battle to get this bill passed, but it is necessary. "You should treat the remains with the same respect as you would any remains, and the mother and the parents should be the ones that have the discretion to do that and you do not have someone else dictate the process." In 2019, the senator first tried to get the bill passed, but it failed. It came about after the disturbing discovery of some 2,200 aborted babies were found in the home of Ulrich Klopfer, a former South Bend, Indiana abortion doctor, who had died. Senator Braun's bill requires: abortion providers dispose of the remains of unborn children just as an other human being; failure to do so is punishable with a fine and up to five years in prison; and, it would also require a consent form, so the mother can choose to retain or intern the unborn child. Pro-life organizations say speaking for the unborn must happen. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.