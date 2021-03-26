Clicks751
The Way of the Cross for the Holy Souls.
MariaH on Oct 23, 2013 AN ACT OF CONTRITION
My Jesus! I love you above all things. I hate and detest all my sins,
because by them I have offended you. The holy indulgences, the fruits
and merits of this devotion I intend to gain for the souls in Purgatory, in
particular for those who in life were near and dear to me, and also for
those for whom I am, in a special way, obliged to pray.
O Mary, my merciful Mother and the Mother of the poor souls in
Purgatory accompany me, by your intercession, on this journey.
Before every station:
V. We adore you, O Christ, and we bless you.
R. Because by your holy cross, you have redeemed the world.
THE FIRST STATION
Jesus is Condemned to Death
O my innocent Jesus, to free me from eternal death, you allowed
yourself to be condemned by a pagan judge to the death of the cross.
Give me a hatred for sin and the grace to live that I may one day obtain
from you a merciful sentence. The poor souls in Purgatory have already
been judged. Through your mercy they have escaped hell, yet on account
of their sins your justice has condemned them to the fire of Purgatory. O
most merciful Jesus have pity on them. Revoke the sentence of their
exile and open to them the gates of heaven.
Our Father. Hail Mary. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord –
and let perpetual light shine upon them.
THE SECOND STATION
Jesus is Made to Bear His Cross
O holy cross, you are the tree of life, the gate of heaven, our salvation
and our only hope. Be my salvation at the hour of death. O Jesus, be
mindful of your servants who have departed this life with this sign of
faith. Free them by the victorious power of your cross, with which you
have conquered death. Lead them into eternal life and happiness.
Our Father. Hail Mary. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord –
and let perpetual light shine upon them.
THE THIRD STATION
Jesus Falls for the First Time Under His Cross
Through your weakness under the cross and the merits of this first fall,
grant me perseverance in my good resolutions that I may always walk
faithfully in your holy ways. The souls in Purgatory now suffer because
they neglected and abused your graces in this life. They now realize that
no sin-stained soul can see God. Have mercy, therefore, on them and
cleanse them from all sin. Through the intercession of your sorrowful
Mother, deliver them from Purgatory.
Our Father. Hail Mary. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord –
and let perpetual light shine upon them.
THE FORTH STATION
Jesus Meets His Afflicted Mother
O Heart of Mary! O heart of Jesus! I offer my life for my sins. May the
sweet names of Jesus and Mary be on my lips and in my heart at the
hour of my death. "O sweetest heart of Jesus, we implore that we may
love you more and more.” Sweet Heart of Mary, be our salvation.”
Mother most sorrowful, merciful queen of the Holy Souls, into your
hands I place my few merits and implore you to unite them with the
infinite merits of your Son. Offer them to the eternal Godhead for those
souls who are bound to me by ties of relationship.
Our Father. Hail Mary. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord –
and let perpetual light shine upon them.
THE FIFTH STATION
The Cyrenian Helps Jesus to Carry His Cross
O my Jesus, I accept the cross, I embrace it. Let me help you to carry
your cross, by being patient in all trials that may assail me. How many
souls in Purgatory now regret their past impatience! But you, O Lord, be
generous with them and remit that which still remains to be expiated.
Our Father. Hail Mary. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord –
and let perpetual light shine upon them.
THE SIXTH STATION
Veronica Wipes the Face of Jesus
Lord, Jesus Christ, you who have left on Veronica’s veil the impress of
your blood— stained countenance, grant that the memory of your bitter
passion and death may ever remain impressed on my soul. Have pity on
the poor souls, made to your image and likeness and redeemed by your
Most Precious Blood. Free them from all sin that they may enter heaven,
to see you face to face forever and ever.
Our Father. Hail Mary. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord –
and let perpetual light shine upon them.
THE SEVENTH STATION
Jesus Falls the Second Time
My sins have made your cross heavy, O Jesus. I detest them and firmly
resolve to amend my life.
Never permit me to separate myself from you again. Have mercy, O
Jesus, on those souls who now suffer the pains of Purgatory for mortal
sins committed in this life. O clement Heart of Jesus, have compassion
on them.
Our Father. Hail Mary. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord –
and let perpetual light shine upon them.
THE EIGHTH STATION
Jesus Comforts the Women of Jerusalem
Most compassionate heart of Jesus! My Jesus, who said to the holy
women: “Weep not over me, but weep for yourselves and for your
children,” make me weep for the ingratitude, which I have returned for
your love. I wish to make amends in this life for my sins, that I may
obtain pardon of them in the next. Grant me a tender love for the souls
in Purgatory, especially for the souls of my relatives. In the future I
promise to do what I have neglected through my forgetfulness and
hardness of heart.
Our Father. Hail Mary. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord –
and let perpetual light shine upon them.
THE NINTH STATION
Jesus Falls the Third Time
Through this most painful fail, O Jesus, I ask you to deliver me from an
unhappy death, which would plunge me into hell. From the power of the
enemy deliver my immortal soul, and make me live and die in your
grace. Look with mercy upon the poor souls doing penance in Purgatory.
With tears and prayers they seek your help and mercy. Hear their prayers
and lead them out of that place of punishment into the blessed peace of
heaven, there to enjoy forever the splendor of your glory.
Our Father. Hail Mary. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord –
and let perpetual light shine upon them.
THE TENTH STATION
Jesus is Stripped of His Garments
My most blessed Redeemer, stripped of your garments for love of me,
grant me holy modesty and purity. Deliver me from all dangerous
inclinations to created things: make me die to everything of this world,
that at death separation from all earthly things may be easy. Of what
benefit now are wealth and the pleasures of this world to the souls in
Purgatory? Their bodies they had to leave to worms, and their wealth to
heirs; only their works have followed them, the good to be rewarded, the
evil to be punished. O Lord, put an end to their suffering, do nor keep
them any longer from the heredity of the saints, but pardon them and
admit them into the realm of eternal bliss and happiness.
Our Father. Hail Mary. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord –
and let perpetual light shine upon them.
THE ELEVENTH STATION
Jesus is Nailed to the Cross
My most innocent Jesus, nailed to the cross for my sins, I beseech you,
through the merits of your horrible suffering, to come to my aid in my
last sickness and agony. Grant me the grace to receive in time your most
holy Sacraments. Come to me then, O most Holy Viaticum, and pour
upon my soul the patience of your Most Sacred Heart! And you, O Mary
my Mother, console me in that hour and make sweet my sufferings,
through the sorrow that pierced your heart at the crucifixion. Lamb of
God, have mercy on the souls in Purgatory, whose sufferings are greater
than those the sick and dying. Spare them this agony, and through the
merits of your passion admit them into eternal dwellings.
Our Father. Hail Mary. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord –
and let perpetual light shine upon them.
THE TWELFTH STATION
Jesus Dies On the Cross
Through your three hours’ agony on the cross, grant me, O Jesus, a
happy death. Take me when I am best prepared. In that hour fill my soul
with holy sentiments of faith, hope and charity. Grant me true and
perfect contrition for my sins and the grace to accept with Christian
resignation my death with all its pains and sufferings. May I leave this
world invoking your most Holy Name. Mary Mother of Sorrows, refuge
of the dying, be near me in my last agony. Remember, O most loving
Jesus, the poor souls with that love with which you did give comfort to
the good thief: “This day you shall be with me in Paradise.” Call these
souls into the kingdom of your glory, that they may praise you together
with all the angels and saints forever and ever.
Our Father….Hail Mary. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord –
and let perpetual light shine upon them.
THE THIRTEENTH STATION
Jesus is Taken Down from the Cross
Jesus, you whose soul did descend to the dead to announce peace to the
just of the Old Testament, descend now amongst the poor souls who
yearn for you; free them from the chains of their slavery and grant them
the liberty of true children of God! O Mary, my Mother, may I, like
Jesus, be placed in your arms at my departure from this world. Be with
me at the tribunal of the Divine Judge that through your intercession, I
may obtain a favorable sentence. Sweet Heart of Mary be my salvation!
Our Father. Hail Mary. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord –
and let perpetual light shine upon them.
THE FOURTEENTH STATION
Jesus is Laid in the Tomb
Jesus, through the merits of your bitter passion and death and through
your glorious Resurrection, I beseech you, have compassion on the poor
souls and grant them a happy and glorious admission into heaven. Let
them enter into that peace so long desired; let them contemplate the
splendor of the Beatific Vision; let them bless eternally your mercy.
“Sweet Heart of Mary, be my salvation,” when I myself shall be
condemned to that place of torture, when my body will be in the cold
earth and my soul in the fire of Purgatory. Most loving Mother, on that
day save your child. Bring me quick relief and through your merits
deliver me from the flames, that I may thank you in heaven, and with
you and all the saints, adore and love Jesus, your beloved Son, who with
the Father and the Holy Spirit lives and reigns, true God, …
CLOSING PRAYER
My crucified Redeemer, I offer you this devout exercise, which by your
grace, I have just finished. Grant that the precious fruits of your death on
the cross be not lost either for me or for the souls in Purgatory. Mary,
Mother of Sorrows, place my petitions in the Heart of your beloved Son,
so that I may be admitted into the kingdom of grace, there together with
CLOSING PRAYER
My crucified Redeemer, I offer you this devout exercise, which by your
grace, I have just finished. Grant that the precious fruits of your death on
the cross be not lost either for me or for the souls in Purgatory. Mary,
Mother of Sorrows, place my petitions in the Heart of your beloved Son,
so that I may be admitted into the kingdom of grace, there together with
my dear ones, both living and dead, to be blessed eternally. O Gentlest
Heart of Jesus, ever present in the Blessed Sacrament, ever consumed
with burning love for the poor captive souls in Purgatory, have mercy on
them. Be not severe in your judgments, but let some drops of your
Precious Blood fall upon the devouring flames, and do you O merciful
Savior, send your angels to conduct them to a place of refreshment, light
and peace. Amen.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord—
and let perpetual light shine upon them.
Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on them.
