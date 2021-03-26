The Way of the Cross for the Holy Souls. MariaH on Oct 23, 2013 AN ACT OF CONTRITION My Jesus! I love you above all things. I hate and detest all my sins, because by them I have offended you. The … More

The Way of the Cross for the Holy Souls.



MariaH on Oct 23, 2013 AN ACT OF CONTRITION

My Jesus! I love you above all things. I hate and detest all my sins,

because by them I have offended you. The holy indulgences, the fruits

and merits of this devotion I intend to gain for the souls in Purgatory, in

particular for those who in life were near and dear to me, and also for

those for whom I am, in a special way, obliged to pray.

O Mary, my merciful Mother and the Mother of the poor souls in

Purgatory accompany me, by your intercession, on this journey.

Before every station:

V. We adore you, O Christ, and we bless you.

R. Because by your holy cross, you have redeemed the world.

THE FIRST STATION

Jesus is Condemned to Death

O my innocent Jesus, to free me from eternal death, you allowed

yourself to be condemned by a pagan judge to the death of the cross.

Give me a hatred for sin and the grace to live that I may one day obtain

from you a merciful sentence. The poor souls in Purgatory have already

been judged. Through your mercy they have escaped hell, yet on account

of their sins your justice has condemned them to the fire of Purgatory. O

most merciful Jesus have pity on them. Revoke the sentence of their

exile and open to them the gates of heaven.

Our Father. Hail Mary. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord –

and let perpetual light shine upon them.

THE SECOND STATION

Jesus is Made to Bear His Cross

O holy cross, you are the tree of life, the gate of heaven, our salvation

and our only hope. Be my salvation at the hour of death. O Jesus, be

mindful of your servants who have departed this life with this sign of

faith. Free them by the victorious power of your cross, with which you

have conquered death. Lead them into eternal life and happiness.

Our Father. Hail Mary. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord –

and let perpetual light shine upon them.

THE THIRD STATION

Jesus Falls for the First Time Under His Cross

Through your weakness under the cross and the merits of this first fall,

grant me perseverance in my good resolutions that I may always walk

faithfully in your holy ways. The souls in Purgatory now suffer because

they neglected and abused your graces in this life. They now realize that

no sin-stained soul can see God. Have mercy, therefore, on them and

cleanse them from all sin. Through the intercession of your sorrowful

Mother, deliver them from Purgatory.

Our Father. Hail Mary. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord –

and let perpetual light shine upon them.

THE FORTH STATION

Jesus Meets His Afflicted Mother

O Heart of Mary! O heart of Jesus! I offer my life for my sins. May the

sweet names of Jesus and Mary be on my lips and in my heart at the

hour of my death. "O sweetest heart of Jesus, we implore that we may

love you more and more.” Sweet Heart of Mary, be our salvation.”

Mother most sorrowful, merciful queen of the Holy Souls, into your

hands I place my few merits and implore you to unite them with the

infinite merits of your Son. Offer them to the eternal Godhead for those

souls who are bound to me by ties of relationship.

Our Father. Hail Mary. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord –

and let perpetual light shine upon them.

THE FIFTH STATION

The Cyrenian Helps Jesus to Carry His Cross

O my Jesus, I accept the cross, I embrace it. Let me help you to carry

your cross, by being patient in all trials that may assail me. How many

souls in Purgatory now regret their past impatience! But you, O Lord, be

generous with them and remit that which still remains to be expiated.

Our Father. Hail Mary. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord –

and let perpetual light shine upon them.

THE SIXTH STATION

Veronica Wipes the Face of Jesus

Lord, Jesus Christ, you who have left on Veronica’s veil the impress of

your blood— stained countenance, grant that the memory of your bitter

passion and death may ever remain impressed on my soul. Have pity on

the poor souls, made to your image and likeness and redeemed by your

Most Precious Blood. Free them from all sin that they may enter heaven,

to see you face to face forever and ever.

Our Father. Hail Mary. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord –

and let perpetual light shine upon them.

THE SEVENTH STATION

Jesus Falls the Second Time

My sins have made your cross heavy, O Jesus. I detest them and firmly

resolve to amend my life.

Never permit me to separate myself from you again. Have mercy, O

Jesus, on those souls who now suffer the pains of Purgatory for mortal

sins committed in this life. O clement Heart of Jesus, have compassion

on them.

Our Father. Hail Mary. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord –

and let perpetual light shine upon them.

THE EIGHTH STATION

Jesus Comforts the Women of Jerusalem

Most compassionate heart of Jesus! My Jesus, who said to the holy

women: “Weep not over me, but weep for yourselves and for your

children,” make me weep for the ingratitude, which I have returned for

your love. I wish to make amends in this life for my sins, that I may

obtain pardon of them in the next. Grant me a tender love for the souls

in Purgatory, especially for the souls of my relatives. In the future I

promise to do what I have neglected through my forgetfulness and

hardness of heart.

Our Father. Hail Mary. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord –

and let perpetual light shine upon them.

THE NINTH STATION

Jesus Falls the Third Time

Through this most painful fail, O Jesus, I ask you to deliver me from an

unhappy death, which would plunge me into hell. From the power of the

enemy deliver my immortal soul, and make me live and die in your

grace. Look with mercy upon the poor souls doing penance in Purgatory.

With tears and prayers they seek your help and mercy. Hear their prayers

and lead them out of that place of punishment into the blessed peace of

heaven, there to enjoy forever the splendor of your glory.

Our Father. Hail Mary. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord –

and let perpetual light shine upon them.

THE TENTH STATION

Jesus is Stripped of His Garments

My most blessed Redeemer, stripped of your garments for love of me,

grant me holy modesty and purity. Deliver me from all dangerous

inclinations to created things: make me die to everything of this world,

that at death separation from all earthly things may be easy. Of what

benefit now are wealth and the pleasures of this world to the souls in

Purgatory? Their bodies they had to leave to worms, and their wealth to

heirs; only their works have followed them, the good to be rewarded, the

evil to be punished. O Lord, put an end to their suffering, do nor keep

them any longer from the heredity of the saints, but pardon them and

admit them into the realm of eternal bliss and happiness.

Our Father. Hail Mary. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord –

and let perpetual light shine upon them.

THE ELEVENTH STATION

Jesus is Nailed to the Cross

My most innocent Jesus, nailed to the cross for my sins, I beseech you,

through the merits of your horrible suffering, to come to my aid in my

last sickness and agony. Grant me the grace to receive in time your most

holy Sacraments. Come to me then, O most Holy Viaticum, and pour

upon my soul the patience of your Most Sacred Heart! And you, O Mary

my Mother, console me in that hour and make sweet my sufferings,

through the sorrow that pierced your heart at the crucifixion. Lamb of

God, have mercy on the souls in Purgatory, whose sufferings are greater

than those the sick and dying. Spare them this agony, and through the

merits of your passion admit them into eternal dwellings.

Our Father. Hail Mary. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord –

and let perpetual light shine upon them.

THE TWELFTH STATION

Jesus Dies On the Cross

Through your three hours’ agony on the cross, grant me, O Jesus, a

happy death. Take me when I am best prepared. In that hour fill my soul

with holy sentiments of faith, hope and charity. Grant me true and

perfect contrition for my sins and the grace to accept with Christian

resignation my death with all its pains and sufferings. May I leave this

world invoking your most Holy Name. Mary Mother of Sorrows, refuge

of the dying, be near me in my last agony. Remember, O most loving

Jesus, the poor souls with that love with which you did give comfort to

the good thief: “This day you shall be with me in Paradise.” Call these

souls into the kingdom of your glory, that they may praise you together

with all the angels and saints forever and ever.

Our Father….Hail Mary. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord –

and let perpetual light shine upon them.

THE THIRTEENTH STATION

Jesus is Taken Down from the Cross

Jesus, you whose soul did descend to the dead to announce peace to the

just of the Old Testament, descend now amongst the poor souls who

yearn for you; free them from the chains of their slavery and grant them

the liberty of true children of God! O Mary, my Mother, may I, like

Jesus, be placed in your arms at my departure from this world. Be with

me at the tribunal of the Divine Judge that through your intercession, I

may obtain a favorable sentence. Sweet Heart of Mary be my salvation!

Our Father. Hail Mary. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord –

and let perpetual light shine upon them.

THE FOURTEENTH STATION

Jesus is Laid in the Tomb

Jesus, through the merits of your bitter passion and death and through

your glorious Resurrection, I beseech you, have compassion on the poor

souls and grant them a happy and glorious admission into heaven. Let

them enter into that peace so long desired; let them contemplate the

splendor of the Beatific Vision; let them bless eternally your mercy.

“Sweet Heart of Mary, be my salvation,” when I myself shall be

condemned to that place of torture, when my body will be in the cold

earth and my soul in the fire of Purgatory. Most loving Mother, on that

day save your child. Bring me quick relief and through your merits

deliver me from the flames, that I may thank you in heaven, and with

you and all the saints, adore and love Jesus, your beloved Son, who with

the Father and the Holy Spirit lives and reigns, true God, …