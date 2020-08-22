Coronation of Our Lady

"Iconography, in representing the royal dignity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, has ever been enriched with works of highest artistic value and greatest beauty; it has even taken the form of representing… More

"Iconography, in representing the royal dignity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, has ever been enriched with works of highest artistic value and greatest beauty; it has even taken the form of representing colorfully the divine Redeemer crowning His mother with a resplendent diadem." – Pope Pius XII. Detail of the Coronation of the Virgin, painted c. 1430-32 by Blessed John of Fiesole OP (Fra Angelico). This painting is in the Louvre museum, Paris.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr