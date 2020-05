Distributing Holy Communion with gloves is “sacrilegious,” Monsignor Nicola Bux, a theologian and Ratzinger friend, writes on MarcoTosatti.com.Glove Communion has become commonplace in coronavirus Italy. Bux asks, “Who would bring a plate of soup with latex gloves to the table? It would create suspicion in the diners.”He is “outraged” about this treatment of the Eucharist. Naively, he traces it back to a “lack of formation.”