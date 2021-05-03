Clicks45
Firefighter's memoir will help other men fighting depression
Like most first responders, Steve Serbic sees tragedy nearly every working day.
For a long time, he wasn’t able to acknowledge that it affected him.
The assistant fire chief in Surrey B.C. spent years trying to tamp down feelings of despair and depression, but eventually, it all began to overwhelm him.
“I battled sadness every day. I was in a bad place. I was drinking. “At the same time, I thought those who were struggling were weak,” Serbic said during a recent interview.
“I couldn’t drink enough to make that sadness go away.”
Hard to reconcile that guy with the Steve Serbic of today, an in-demand public speaker who runs workshops and helps others — students, colleagues, businesses — with mental health resiliency.
Serbic is also an author, having just published a book called The Unbroken: A Firefighter’s Memoir.
The book is about his childhood and the road to becoming a firefighter, and his own struggle with anxiety and depression.
It’s a great read.
Serbic started writing about his childhood as a healing exercise on the advice of a therapist he trusted.
He bares his soul in The Unbroken. Serbic had a tough childhood in east Vancouver; he was a fighter and a troublemaker and his parents both drank heavily. He writes about having suicidal thoughts before he was even a teenager.
“I was a 12-year-old boy with no hope. I literally told myself every day, in the mirror, that I was a loser,” he wrote.
But one day, Serbic looked up at a passing firetruck and one of the firefighters in the back smiled at him. In The Unbroken, Serbic calls the moment an epiphany.
He determined then and there to become a firefighter as an adult.
Now, when he talks to classrooms full of adolescents, Serbic tells kids, “If you have a vision, put it in your head, whether it’s being a pilot or working for NASA or whatever it is. That idea of being a firefighter never left my head. And I was a kid who was in assisted learning all through grade school. It took me 13 departments and seven years to get hired. I tell kids that.”
Suicide shadows Serbic’s personal and professional life. Firefighters get called to suicides and attempted suicides all the time; closer to home, he’s lost fellow firefighters, his own brother, and the mentor who first helped Serbic turn his life around.
“I came close to taking my own life,” said Serbic. “You can’t even explain it when you get to that point and men give up on themselves rather than reach out for help. I had help.
“And now I do what those people did for me. I intervene. I am determined to make a difference even to just one person.”
