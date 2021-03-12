 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Clicks5
Love EWTN
Opening Mass of 24 Hours for the Lord - 2021-03-12 - Opening Mass of 24 Hours for the Lord The annual worldwide Lenten initiative “24 Hours For The Lord” commences with the Solemn Opening Mass from …More
Opening Mass of 24 Hours for the Lord - 2021-03-12 - Opening Mass of 24 Hours for the Lord

The annual worldwide Lenten initiative “24 Hours For The Lord” commences with the Solemn Opening Mass from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up