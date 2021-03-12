Opening Mass of 24 Hours for the Lord - 2021-03-12 - Opening Mass of 24 Hours for the Lord The annual worldwide Lenten initiative “24 Hours For The Lord” commences with the Solemn Opening Mass from … More

The annual worldwide Lenten initiative “24 Hours For The Lord” commences with the Solemn Opening Mass from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.