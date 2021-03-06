Pope Francis Visits Cathedral that Witnessed the Worst Massacre of Iraqi Christians Pope Francis visited the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of Salvation in Baghdad, a place that witnessed the … More





Pope Francis visited the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of Salvation in Baghdad, a place that witnessed the worst massacre of Iraqi Christians. 58 people were killed in the October 2010 attack. Terrorists from the Islamic State in Iraq burst into the church during evening Mass. Deacon Louis Climis was inside and recalls the attackers made their purpose clear. Deacon Climis says "Their intention was evil. It was to kill," he continues, "They considered everyone in the church an infidel, deserving of death." Deacon Climis shows us exactly where he was, cowering on the floor with his son and dozens of others, taking cover during the attack. He says, "We stayed here for four hours in terror and fear," and recalls, "We had surrendered to fate and put our lives in the hands of the Virgin Mary." The specter of terror has receded, for now. Yet corruption, political paralysis, chaos and perceived discrimination have left the Christian community in the country desperate for help.