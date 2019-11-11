Embarrassing: Mexican Nuncio Defends Pachamama

The Mexico Nuncio Franco Coppola, 62, wrote on Facebook.com (November 10) a mendacious defence of Francis' October 4 Pachamama ceremony in the Vatican Gardens.
Coppola appeals to “trusting” and “truly trusting” Francis, and insinuates that during the ceremony “no gods or idols" were present, only "symbols.” Nevertheless, he identified his "symbols" as Pachamama, the Andean goddess of fertility.
Against the filmed evidence, Coppola protests that there “was never any act of worship on the part of the Holy Father or those who accompanied him," because "they sat on their chairs" just watching the ritual, which is not true.
With his presence, Francis intended to "display closeness" to the Amazon peoples [read: pagans], Coppola suggests, comparing the prostrations in front of Pachamama to boyfriends kneeling in front their girlfriends which is "no idolatry."
Catholic Herald's Dan Hitchen wrote on Twitter.com (November 8) a parody on the Vatican lies used to justify Pachamama,
"They were Marian statues. Or rather, they represented fertility, but that’s not pagan. Well, it is, but the Church engages with paganism! It’s not like anyone bowed down to them. OK, they did, but only as a mark of respect. I don’t know why you keep complaining about ambiguity."
#newsAcvacdvvfh
Clicks66
- Report
Social networks