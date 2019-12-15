Blessed Charles Steeb - 15 December

Born to a wealthy Lutheran family. Studied briefly in Paris, France as a teenager, but fled during the French Revolution. While studying in Verona, Italy his contact with priests and lay Catholics … More

Born to a wealthy Lutheran family. Studied briefly in Paris, France as a teenager, but fled during the French Revolution. While studying in Verona, Italy his contact with priests and lay Catholics led to his conversion to Catholicism; his parents disowned him. Priest, with a special ministry to the sick and reformed sinners. Member of the Evangelical Brotherhood of priests and laity. Studied civil and canon law in Pavia, Italy. Taught languages. With Blessed Luigia Poloni, he co-founded the teaching order Institute of the Sisters of Mercy.Born18 December 1773 in Tübingen, Baden-Württemberg (modern Germany)Died15 December 1856 at Verona, Italy of natural causesVenerated19 November 1970 by Pope Paul VI (decree of heroic virtues)Beatified6 July 1975 by Pope Paul VI