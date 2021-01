✝ Wednesday of the Seccond Week in Ordinary Time ✝

Wednesday of the Seccond Week in Ordinary TimeFr. Santiago Martin FMYouTube: bit.ly/FranciscansofMary Facebook: facebook.com/login/web/ Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/ Twitter: twitter.com/OfFranciscans Telegram: t.me/FranciscansOfMary_en A reading from the holy Gospel according to MarkJesus entered the synagogue.There was a man there who had a withered hand.They watched Jesus closelyto see if he would cure him on the sabbathso that they might accuse him.He said to the man with the withered hand,“Come up here before us.”Then he said to the Pharisees,“Is it lawful to do good on the sabbath rather than to do evil,to save life rather than to destroy it?”But they remained silent.Looking around at them with angerand grieved at their hardness of heart,Jesus said to the man, “Stretch out your hand.”He stretched it out and his hand was restored.The Pharisees went out and immediately took counselwith the Herodians against him to put him to death.