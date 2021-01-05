Clicks5
LawrenceOP-Fan
Morning Star

"A hallowed day has dawned upon us. Come, you nations, worship the Lord, for today a great light has shone down upon the earth." Stained glass window from the National Shrine of St Elizabeth Ann Seton in Emmitsburg MA. Today, 5 Jan, is the eve of Epiphany, the Twelfth Night.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
