Morning Star

"A hallowed day has dawned upon us. Come, you nations, worship the Lord, for today a great light has shone down upon the earth." Stained glass window from the National Shrine of St Elizabeth Ann Seton in Emmitsburg MA. Today, 5 Jan, is the eve of Epiphany, the Twelfth Night.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr