The Fate of the Senate: Georgia Runoff Elections are Here | EWTN News Nightly

More than 3 million Georgians have already cast ballots in these twin Senate runoff races. Republicans see these races as the last chance to provide a check on the Democratic political agenda, while the Democrats hope the voters who picked President-elect Joe Biden will follow up by voting Democrat for the Senate. The final tally could tip the balance of power in the country, with control of the U.S. Senate on the line. Democrats Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are challenging incumbent GOP Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. The entire country is looking at the Peach State to see what the outcome will be. Both President Donald Trump and President-Elect Joe Biden were campaigning there last night. And as the votes continue to come in, much of the attention will be centered on Fulton County, where the massive population of Atlanta could determine the outcome. Correspondent Mark Irons reports.