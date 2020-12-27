Sudden Hail Storm in New Zealand in the Middle of Summer. Summer thunderstorms dumped heavy hail and torrential rain caused flash flooding this afternoon in the upper South Island of the New Zealand. … More





Summer thunderstorms dumped heavy hail and torrential rain caused flash flooding this afternoon in the upper South Island of the New Zealand.

The severe storm struck parts of the Tasman District just before 4pm, with campers on the Abel Tasman National Park and holiday hotspot Kaiteriteri in line for a direct hit.

Heavy hail blanketed Motueka, with one Motueka Valley resident saying homes had lost power as the powerful storm lashed the region.



Watch videos from around the world about natural disasters on the channel, such as:

1) On Water: Flood, Tsunami, Heavy Rain, Downpour, Flooding:

2) In the Air: Tornado, Cyclone, Blizzard, Hail, Snow, Drought, Tornado, Hurricane, Storm, Thunderstorm, Tempest, Typhoon, Winter Storm.

3) On Earth: Earthquake, Volcanic eruption, Mudflow, Landfall, Avalanche, Landslide, Snowfall;

4) Fires: Wildfire, Technological catastrophes:

5) Astronomical Phenomena: Solar Eclipse, Lunar Eclipse, Planets Parade:

6) Unexplained natural phenomena.



Hailstorms, playlist:



Subscribe to the channel "When the Earth is Angry":



The Earth's climate is changing faster than we think! The number of natural disasters is increasing every year. Global warming around the world is gaining momentum. Watch the channel When the Earth is angry daily weather videos FatalisT and START, Storm Chasing Video and Ultramix TV, Disaster Compilations and Fobos Storm, Painful Earth and Infotainment, Weather Events and Nature News.



#Hail

#NewZealand

#HailStorm Sudden Hail Storm in New Zealand in the Middle of Summer.Summer thunderstorms dumped heavy hail and torrential rain caused flash flooding this afternoon in the upper South Island of the New Zealand.The severe storm struck parts of the Tasman District just before 4pm, with campers on the Abel Tasman National Park and holiday hotspot Kaiteriteri in line for a direct hit.Heavy hail blanketed Motueka, with one Motueka Valley resident saying homes had lost power as the powerful storm lashed the region.Watch videos from around the world about natural disasters on the channel, such as:1) On Water: Flood, Tsunami, Heavy Rain, Downpour, Flooding:2) In the Air: Tornado, Cyclone, Blizzard, Hail, Snow, Drought, Tornado, Hurricane, Storm, Thunderstorm, Tempest, Typhoon, Winter Storm.3) On Earth: Earthquake, Volcanic eruption, Mudflow, Landfall, Avalanche, Landslide, Snowfall;4) Fires: Wildfire, Technological catastrophes:5) Astronomical Phenomena: Solar Eclipse, Lunar Eclipse, Planets Parade:6) Unexplained natural phenomena.Hailstorms, playlist: youtube.com/…u59qtNLYlOaTGum9Rwh32WLUS-wuAv Subscribe to the channel "When the Earth is Angry": youtube.com/…annel/UCp2Ld1eSnZjiWbOd4sQOp6Q The Earth's climate is changing faster than we think! The number of natural disasters is increasing every year. Global warming around the world is gaining momentum. Watch the channel When the Earth is angry daily weather videos FatalisT and START, Storm Chasing Video and Ultramix TV, Disaster Compilations and Fobos Storm, Painful Earth and Infotainment, Weather Events and Nature News.