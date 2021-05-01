EWTN News Nightly | Friday, April 30, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden headed off to an Amtrak station in Philadelphia today as part of the “Getting America Back on Track … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden headed off to an Amtrak station in Philadelphia today as part of the "Getting America Back on Track Tour." And a renewed push for police reform is taking place on Capitol Hill. It's being led by Democratic lawmakers Karen Bass, Cory Booker and Republican Tim Scott, but several issues divide the sides, including qualified immunity, which shields officers from being personally liable. May first, also referred to as May Day or Workers Day, is a day with historical significance for the Communist and Socialist movements. Professor of Political Science at Grove City College and author of "The Devil and Karl Marx", Dr. Paul Kengor, tells us a little more about May Day, its origins and specifically what the Catholic Church did in 1955 to address Communism. A conference set to begin this Saturday, both in-person and virtually, will examine the importance of Our Lady of Guadalupe. President of the Institute for Advanced Catholic Studies at the University of Southern California, Fr. Dorian Llywelyn, joins to tell us about the conference and why it is being held now rather than closer to the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in December. Finally this evening, Pope Francis is set to kick off an initiative to pray for the end of the coronavirus pandemic. A rosary marathon will begin on Saturday at the Gregorian Chapel in St. Peter's Basilica. Official of the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization, Fr. Martin Esguerra, tells us about this initiative and why it is being done now.