Francis visits Syriac Catholic town of Qaraqosh (‘Baghdeda’ in Aramaic) in Nineveh Plains, Iraq. Qaraqosh is the largest Christian town in Iraq. It was completely taken over by ISIS in 2014. This is a joyous day for Christianity in Iraq.