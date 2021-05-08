EWTN News In Depth May 7, 2021 | Full Show In celebration of Mother’s Day, EWTN News In Depth looks at the physical and spiritual aspects of motherhood and the vital role mothers play in the … More





In celebration of Mother's Day, EWTN News In Depth looks at the physical and spiritual aspects of motherhood and the vital role mothers play in the Catholic Church. Host Montse Alvarado speaks with the Sisters of Life in New York City about their mission to help pregnant mothers choose life. This episode also looks at the history of the Church in establishing the foster care system for children in the U.S., and providing a path towards adoption.