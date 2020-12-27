Health alerts issued for more Sydney locations. Health alerts have been issued for more locations across Sydney as contact tracers work to contain the Northern Beaches outbreak. Customers who attend… More

Health alerts have been issued for more locations across Sydney as contact tracers work to contain the Northern Beaches outbreak.



Customers who attended Cibo Café in North Sydney on December 16 from 11:30am to 12:45am are must get a COVID test and quarantine for fourteen days even if the test is negative.



Anyone who was at Casula Priceline or Coles between 7 and 7:30pm and the Radio Bombay restaurant from 7:30 to 7:50pm on December 24 must get tested and isolate until they return a negative result.



Those who were in Casula mall between 6pm and 8pm are considered to be casual contact and should monitor for symptoms and get tested if any develop.