Why does this abortion doctor refuse to answer?
Help defund Planned Parenthood, here: tfpstudentaction.org/petitions/defund-planned-… Muddle. Sidestep. Obfuscate. And hide behind moral relativism. That is what evildoers frequently do to hide the truth of their immoral actions. In this video, you will see how an abortion doctor attempts to hide the reality about the sin of abortion. On November 14, 2019 The House Oversight and Reform Committee of the US House of Representatives held a hearing regarding restrictions on procured abortion. Multiple witnesses on both sides of the debate testified on a panel. During the hearing, Planned Parenthood abortion provider Dr. Colleen McNicholas danced around basic questions posed to her by Congressmen Thomas Massie of Kentucky. MarieClaire.com published a detailed article about Dr. McNicholas, mentioning how she would routinely kill up to 24 unborn babies in a single day. Her flippant attitude is alarming. "The best part [of the abortion] is when somebody gets off the table,” Dr. McNicholas said, “and gives me a hug because they feel like, I just got my life back. I'm going to walk out of here and have a new start—whatever my goals are, I'm going to reach them." Speaking on behalf of the unborn is pro-life blogger and mother, Mrs. Allie Beth Stuckey. #prolife #debate Site: tfpstudentaction.org Instagram: www.instagram.com/tfpstudentaction/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/TFPStudentAction Twitter: twitter.com/tfpsa