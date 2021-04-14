TRUMP HAILS CHRIST THE REDEEMER: Puts Mary Back in Christmas President Donald Trump is no longer running for reelection. No matter what happens now, the die is cast. So why would he stand in … More





President Donald Trump is no longer running for reelection. No matter what happens now, the die is cast. So why would he stand in front of the Christophobic world and proclaim Jesus Christ the 'redeemer' Who died so that we might live? In his Christmas message -- which the mainstream media has summarily ignored, of course -- Trump retells the story of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God, and her central role in the Incarnation. Risking the mockery of demons on both sides of the Atlantic, he even quotes the Angel Gabriel's words to Our Lady at the time of the Annunciation. Politically speaking, none of this makes any sense. In his ongoing war against Demons in hell and on earth, it would seem the president of the United States is siding with the Angels and the Terror of Demons. God bless you, Mr. President, and Merry Christmas.