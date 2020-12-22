Flooding Continues in the Philippines - Typhoon Vicky New Footage. Vicky Tropical Depression brought floods, strong wind, high waves and heavy rainfall to the Philippines. Landslides have occurred … More





Vicky Tropical Depression brought floods, strong wind, high waves and heavy rainfall to the Philippines. Landslides have occurred in some areas. Bridges and roads have been destroyed. Many houses were washed away by the raging disaster.

Parts of the Visayas and Mindanao were hit by severe floods, with many residents trapped in their homes. Dangerous waves and torrential rains damaged buildings in coastal areas. On the island of Mactan, waves washed away about 70 residential buildings, according to the city's emergency department.

The Philippine National Police dispatched more than 1,500 search and rescue personnel to the affected communities, while teams from the Department of Public Works began to clear and rehabilitate roads.



