March 22 Saint Nicholas Owen.
St Nicholas Owen
Please Pray for us
May God be praised, and Glorified in His Holy Martyrs and Saints.
Saturday of the Second week of Lent
Book of Micah 7:14-15.18-20.
Shepherd your people with your staff, the flock of your inheritance, That dwells apart in a woodland, in the midst of Carmel. Let them feed in Bashan and Gilead, as in the days of old;
As in the days when you came from the land of Egypt, show us wonderful signs.
Book of Micah 7:14-15.18-20.
Shepherd your people with your staff, the flock of your inheritance, That dwells apart in a woodland, in the midst of Carmel. Let them feed in Bashan and Gilead, as in the days of old;
As in the days when you came from the land of Egypt, show us wonderful signs.
Saturday of the Second week of Lent
Book of Micah 7:14-15.18-20.
Shepherd your people with your staff, the flock of your inheritance, That dwells apart in a woodland, in the midst of Carmel. Let them feed in Bashan and Gilead, as in the days of old;
As in the days when you came from the land of Egypt, show us wonderful signs.
Who is there like you, the God who removes guilt and pardons sin for the remnant of his inheritance; Who does not persist in anger forever, but delights rather in clemency,
And will again have compassion on us, treading underfoot our guilt? You will cast into the depths of the sea all our sins;
You will show faithfulness to Jacob, and grace to Abraham, As you have sworn to our fathers from days of old.
Psalms 103(102):1-2.3-4.9-10.11-12.
Bless the LORD, O my soul;
and all my being, bless his holy name.
Bless the LORD, O my soul,
and forget not all his benefits.
He pardons all your iniquities,
he heals all your ills.
He redeems your life from destruction,
he crowns you with kindness and compassion.
He will not always chide,
nor does he keep his wrath forever.
Not according to our sins does he deal with us,
nor does he requite us according to our crimes.
For as the heavens are high above the earth,
so surpassing is his kindness toward those who fear him.
As far as the east is from the west,
so far has he put our transgressions from us.
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 15:1-3.11-32.
Tax collectors and sinners were all drawing near to listen to Jesus,
but the Pharisees and scribes began to complain, saying, "This man welcomes sinners and eats with them."
So to them he addressed this parable.
Then he said, "A man had two sons,
and the younger son said to his father, 'Father, give me the share of your estate that should come to me.' So the father divided the property between them.
After a few days, the younger son collected all his belongings and set off to a distant country where he squandered his inheritance on a life of dissipation.
When he had freely spent everything, a severe famine struck that country, and he found himself in dire need.
So he hired himself out to one of the local citizens who sent him to his farm to tend the swine.
And he longed to eat his fill of the pods on which the swine fed, but nobody gave him any.
Coming to his senses he thought, 'How many of my father's hired workers have more than enough food to eat, but here am I, dying from hunger.
I shall get up and go to my father and I shall say to him, "Father, I have sinned against heaven and against you.
I no longer deserve to be called your son; treat me as you would treat one of your hired workers."'
So he got up and went back to his father. While he was still a long way off, his father caught sight of him, and was filled with compassion. He ran to his son, embraced him and kissed him.
His son said to him, 'Father, I have sinned against heaven and against you; I no longer deserve to be called your son.'
But his father ordered his servants, 'Quickly bring the finest robe and put it on him; put a ring on his finger and sandals on his feet.
Take the fattened calf and slaughter it. Then let us celebrate with a feast,
because this son of mine was dead, and has come to life again; he was lost, and has been found.' Then the celebration began.
Now the older son had been out in the field and, on his way back, as he neared the house, he heard the sound of music and dancing.
He called one of the servants and asked what this might mean.
The servant said to him, 'Your brother has returned and your father has slaughtered the fattened calf because he has him back safe and sound.'
He became angry, and when he refused to enter the house, his father came out and pleaded with him.
He said to his father in reply, 'Look, all these years I served you and not once did I disobey your orders; yet you never gave me even a young goat to feast on with my friends.
But when your son returns who swallowed up your property with prostitutes, for him you slaughter the fattened calf.'
He said to him, 'My son, you are here with me always; everything I have is yours.
But now we must celebrate and rejoice, because your brother was dead and has come to life again; he was lost and has been found.'"
Commentary of the day : Saint Romanos Melodios
"Quickly bring the finest robe and put it on him"
dailygospel.org/main.php
Other Saints of the Day:
Our Lady of Sorrows of Castelpetroso
Our Lady of the Seven Veils
—
Avitus of Périgord
Basil of Ancyra
Basilissa of Galatia
Benevenuto Scotivoli of Osimo
Bronislaw Komorowski
Callinica of Galatia
Clemens August von Galen
Darerca of Ireland
Epaphroditus of Terracina
Failbhe of Iona
François-Louis Chartier
Harlindis of Arland
Hugolinus Zefferini
Isnard de Chiampo
…More
San Nicola Owen Gesuita, martire
22 marzo
San Nicola Owen Gesuita, martire
22 marzo
Nicholas, nato ad Oxfordshire verso il 1550, era uno dei quattro figli di Walter Owen, un carpentiere di Oxford, che gli trasmesse una straordinaria abilità manuale. Uno dei fratelli divenne editore di libri cattolici, mentre gli altri due divennero sacerdoti. Nicholas lavorò a stretto contatto con i gesuiti per parecchi anni prima di entrare nel 1597 egli stesso nella congregazione quale converso. Era un ometto piccolino e rimase zoppo da quando un cavallo da soma gli cadde addosso rompendogli una gamba.
Il nome di Nicholas Owen compare la prima volta in relazione al più celebre Sant’Edmondo Campion, del quale pare fu servitore e ne prese le difese quando questi venne accusato di tradimento. Erano infatti gli anni delle persecuzioni anticattoliche, suscitate in Inghilterra dalla nascita della Chiesa Anglicana e fomentate dagli stessi sovrani inglesi, interessati a salvaguardare l’unità religiosa della nazione. Anche Nicholas venne arrestato nel 1581 ed incarcerato in condizioni assai dura. Quando fu liberato, sparì per un certo periodo, ma pare che poi dal 1586 al 1606 fu al servizio del padre provinciale gesuita, Henry Granet, con il quale viaggio molto, ospitato dai cattolici inglesi e costruendo rifugi per i missionari ricercati, opera quest’ultima in cui adoperò ogni sua energia ed in cui poté dimostrare tutto il suo ingegno.
John Gerard ebbe a scrivere di lui: “Davvero penso che nessuno abbia fatto più bene di lui tra tutti quelli che lavorarono nella vigna inglese”. Nel 1594 Nicholas andò a Londra con padre Gerard per l’acquisto di una casa, ma furono traditi da un tale che già aveva tentato di incastrarli. John Gerard e Nicholas Owen furono così arrestati e poi incarcerati separatamente. Nicholas fu torturato per ore insieme ad un suo compagno di prigionia, ma ostinandosi a non voler rivelare nulla fu rilasciato dietro il pagamento di cauzione. Continuò allora a frequentare Gerard e questi di conseguenza nel 1597 fu imprigionato nella Torre di Londra. Il suo discepolo fu però complice della sua spettacolare fuga e probabilmente fu anche lui a trovargli un sicuro nascondiglio.
Dalla fine del 1605, con la Congiura delle polveri, si accrebbero in Inghilterra i sentimenti di opposizione verso i cattolici, ma il segretario di stato venne a conoscenza del luogo ove Owen e tre confratelli si erano rifugiati, Hindlip Hill nel Worcestershire. Dopo una settimana di ricerche, Nicholas decise di uscire allo scoperto e consegnarsi volontariamente per tentare in tal modo di salvare la vita ai sacerdoti, ma i ricercatori lungi dal demordere scovarono comunque il nascondiglio. Padre Oldcorne ed Ashley vennero impiccati, sventrati e squartati nel 1606 a Worcester, mentre padre Garnet ed Owen vennero condotti a Londra.
Quest’ultimo fu crudelmente torturato per giorni sempre allo scopo di estorcergli informazioni circa le case che ospitavano sacerdoti ed in cui si celebrava l’Eucaristia. Infine venne appeso ai polsi, con dei pesi alle caviglie, e dopo sei il suo corpo si squarciò per la trazione. Non rivelò mai nulla di compromettente, limitandosi a ripetere i nomi di Gesù e Maria. Morì dopo una terribile agonia il 22 marzo 1606 presso Londra. Nicholas Owen fu beatificato nel 1929, insieme ad una folta schiera di martiri della medesima persecuzione, ed infine canonizzato il 25 ottobre 1970 da Papa Paolo VI insieme ai Quaranta Martiri d’Inghilterra e Galles.
Autore: Fabio Arduino
March 22 St. Nicholas Owen (d. 1606)
Nicholas, familiarly known as "Little John," was small in stature but big in the esteem of his fellow Jesuits.
March 22 St. Nicholas Owen (d. 1606)
Nicholas, familiarly known as "Little John," was small in stature but big in the esteem of his fellow Jesuits.
Born at Oxford, this humble artisan saved the lives of many priests and laypersons in England during the penal times (1559-1829), when a series of statutes punished Catholics for the practice of their faith. Over a period of about 20 years he used his skills to build secret hiding places for priests throughout the country. His work, which he did completely by himself as both architect and builder, was so good that time and time again priests in hiding were undetected by raiding parties. He was a genius at finding, and creating, places of safety: subterranean passages, small spaces between walls, impenetrable recesses. At one point he was even able to mastermind the escape of two Jesuits from the Tower of London. Whenever Nicholas set out to design such hiding places, he began by receiving the Holy Eucharist, and he would turn to God in prayer throughout the long, dangerous construction process.
After many years at his unusual task, he entered the Society of Jesus and served as a lay brother, although—for very good reasons—his connection with the Jesuits was kept secret.
After a number of narrow escapes, he himself was finally caught in 1594. Despite protracted torture, he refused to disclose the names of other Catholics. After being released following the payment of a ransom, "Little John" went back to his work. He was arrested again in 1606. This time he was subjected to horrible tortures, suffering an agonizing death. The jailers tried suggesting that he had confessed and committed suicide, but his heroism and sufferings soon were widely known.
He was canonized in 1970 as one of the 40 Martyrs of England and Wales.
Comment:
Nicholas was a clever builder and architect who used his skills to protect endangered priests. Without his help, hundreds of English Catholics would have been deprived of the sacraments. His gift for spotting unlikely places to hide priests was impressive, but more impressive was his habit of seeking support for his work in prayer and the Eucharist. If we follow his example, we may also discover surprising ways to put our skills to God’s service.
