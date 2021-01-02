I am sorry - i cannot speak Portuguese! Nonetheless i am interested in the religion, culture, geography and politics of Brazil (also Portugal, of course). Thus i made this table with the differences … More

Nonetheless i am interested in the religion, culture, geography and politics of Brazil (also Portugal, of course). Thus i made this table with the differences in the RunOffs of the presidential elections 2014 & 2018. Out of personal interest i split the more populous regions of the Statistical Office - NordEste & SudEste.

As You can see, Bolsonaro gained especially in the Amazonian North and the state of Rio de J., while the NE and SP were very reluctant (in the recent local elections the trend of Rio moving rather to the right of Sao Paulo was also recorded - i can provide more information on this, if anyone is interested).