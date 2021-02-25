Blessed Robert Drury - February 26 Blessed Robert Drury - Memorial 26 February He was born around1567 at Buckinghamshire, England. He studied at the English College, Rheims, France in 1588, and … More

Blessed Robert Drury - Memorial 26 February



He was born around1567 at Buckinghamshire, England.



He studied at the English College, Rheims, France in 1588, and the English College, Valladolid, Spain i n 1590. Ordained at Valladolid in 1593. Returned to England in 1593 to minister to covert Catholics around London, England. One of the signers of the loyal address of 31 January 1603 which acknowledged the queen as lawful sovereign on earth, but maintained their loyalty in religious matters to the Pope. When James I came to the throne, the king required them to sign a new oath which acknowledged his authority over spiritual matters. Robert refused, and was arrested in 1606 for the crime of being a priest. He was offered his freedom if he would sign the oath; he declined. Martyr.



He died hanged, drawn, and quartered on 26 February 1607 at Tyburn, London England.



He was beatified 22 November 1987 by Pope John Paul II.