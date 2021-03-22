1st Station - Jesus is Condemned to Death "Consider how Jesus, after having been scourged and crowned with thorns, was unjustly condemned by Pilate to die on the Cross. My adorable Jesus, it was not … More

1st Station - Jesus is Condemned to Death



"Consider how Jesus, after having been scourged and crowned with thorns, was unjustly condemned by Pilate to die on the Cross. My adorable Jesus, it was not Pilate, no, it was my sins that condemned Thee to die. I beseech Thee, by the merits of this sorrowful journey, to assist my soul in its journey towards eternity. I love Thee, my beloved Jesus; I repent with my whole heart for having offended Thee. Never permit me to separate myself from Thee again. Grant that I may love Thee always; and then do with me what Thou wilt." -St Alphonsus Ligouri. Stained glass window from the chapel of the Catholic University of Lille. During Passiontide, I will be posting one Station of the Cross a day, each taken from a different location in the world.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr