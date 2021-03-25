World Over - 2021-03-25 - Cardinal Raymond L. Burke with Raymond Arroyo CARDINAL RAYMOND L. BURKE, canon lawyer & former head of the Apostolic Signatura (the Vatican's high court) discusses the … More

World Over - 2021-03-25 - Cardinal Raymond L. Burke with Raymond Arroyo



CARDINAL RAYMOND L. BURKE, canon lawyer & former head of the Apostolic Signatura (the Vatican's high court) discusses the ongoing controversy over the Vatican's rejection of the possibility of blessing same sex unions.