Cardinal Prays that Catholics and Jews "Will Remain United in Faith"

Valencia Cardinal Antonio Cañizares, 74, participated at a October 29 inter-religious “prayer” organised by the Amistad Judeocristiana de Valencia.At the occasion he gave “thanks to God” for sharing the “same prayer” and the “same Father” with our “Jewish brothers," InfoCatolica.com (October 30) reports.He went on asking that "among us there is only fraternity, and that we remain united in the faith that will give us peace."Cañizares is a former theology professor, a former member of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith former, and a former Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship.His nickname is "Little Ratzinger,” referring to similar beliefs and a physical similarity between him and Benedict XVI. He is considered a “Conservative”.