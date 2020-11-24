More Priests in Africa and Asia

The Church's Central Office of Statistics presented the numbers of priests in the world between 2013 and 2018. Here the highlights:• there are 414’065 priests worldwide: -0,3%.• there were 43’000 priestly ordinations: America 28,3%; Africa 25,5%; Asia 25,2%; Europa 20,3%; Oceania 0,7%.• diocesan priests: Africa +16,4%; Asia +10,8%; Latin America +2,2%; Europa -6.7%; Oceania -1,1%• religious priests: Africa +9,7%; Asia +12,8%; North America -6,7%; Europa -8,3%; Oceania -3,1%• 39’000 priests died; 6’000 left the priesthood: 81% in America and Europe.