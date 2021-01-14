EWTN Bookmark - Teresa Tomeo, Listening for God: Discovering the Incredible Ways God Speaks to Us Teresa Tomeo’s Listening for God: Discovering the Incredible Ways God Speaks to Us relates the author… More

EWTN Bookmark - Teresa Tomeo, Listening for God: Discovering the Incredible Ways God Speaks to Us



Teresa Tomeo’s Listening for God: Discovering the Incredible Ways God Speaks to Us relates the author’s experiences in God’s reaching out to her. Teresa also queried friends and Catholic media associates for their recollections of times when God touched them through circumstances, holy encounters, and what Teresa calls “Godincidents.’ God is always talking to us, Tomeo says, trying to get our attention away from our technology devices and our overscheduled lives. “When we get silent, get on our knees, and humble ourselves before God, He answers us.” Listening for God: Discovering the Incredible Ways God Speaks to Us is the author’s latest, and possibly one of her most important, books.