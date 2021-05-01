LIVE | EWTN News In Depth | Friday, April 30, 2021 Tonight on 'EWTN News In Depth': A move by church leaders in Germany to bless same-sex unions is creating a sharp divide within the church. EWTN … More





Tonight on 'EWTN News In Depth': A move by church leaders in Germany to bless same-sex unions is creating a sharp divide within the church. EWTN News In Depth speaks with experts in the U.S. and in Germany on what it could mean for the Universal Church and provides a report from Germany on how lay people are reacting. This episode also delves into a lawsuit challenging religious colleges and universities' exemption to Title IX and how religious liberty could be threatened. Don't miss out on the latest news, discussion and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News In Depth delivered to your email: LIVE | EWTN News In Depth | Friday, April 30, 2021Tonight on 'EWTN News In Depth': A move by church leaders in Germany to bless same-sex unions is creating a sharp divide within the church. EWTN News In Depth speaks with experts in the U.S. and in Germany on what it could mean for the Universal Church and provides a report from Germany on how lay people are reacting. This episode also delves into a lawsuit challenging religious colleges and universities' exemption to Title IX and how religious liberty could be threatened. Don't miss out on the latest news, discussion and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News In Depth delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-in-depth