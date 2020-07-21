Home
Clicks
58
Causes of deaths so far in 2020
De Profundis
3
52 minutes ago
tbswv
36 minutes ago
Why does God allow this injustice to go on? Mere mortals like ourselves will never know, but we (good & bad) are going to pay dearly. God's justice is severe.
Our Lady of Sorrows
44 minutes ago
"2nd wave on it's way"
www.youtube.com/watch
Jmy1975
47 minutes ago
Masks don't work
www.rcreader.com/commentary/masks-dont-work…
