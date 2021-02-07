Heavy rains caused flooding in Paraguay - Feb 2021 Severe floods hit the central and southern regions of Paraguay. It has been raining heavily for several days. The Directorate of Meteorology and … More





Severe floods hit the central and southern regions of Paraguay.

It has been raining heavily for several days. The Directorate of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH) said there was 500mm more rainfall than usual in some central areas in January.

Heavy rain intensified during the storm that hit from January 31, 2021. DMH reported 144mm rain in the 24 hours prior to February 1 in the city of Luca in the Central Department. Over the next 24 hours, 173.8 mm of precipitation fell in Paraguari, the department of Paraguari, and 100.2 mm, in Oviedo, the capital of the Caaguazu department. Strong winds were also reported, particularly in the department of Canindeiu, where the speed reached 140 km / h.

SEN said it is helping flood victims in Jaguarón, Paraguari Department, and Caacupe, Cordillera Department. Severe flooding was also reported in Tobati and Piribebuy, Cordillera Department.



