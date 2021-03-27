Pro-life Advocates Warned Against Two Biden Administration Officials Sworn into Office New Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and new Office of Management and Budget Deputy Director… More





New Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and new Office of Management and Budget Deputy Director Shalanda Young took their Oaths of Office this morning in Washington. With their new positions, Pro-Life advocates fear expanded abortion access, fewer abortion restrictions, and possibly the dismantling of the Hyde Amendment—which prohibits taxpayer dollars from funding abortions in the U.S. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.