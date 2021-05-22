Bach - Easter Oratorio: Kommt, eilet und laufet BWV 249 - Van Veldhoven | Netherlands Bach Society The Netherlands Bach Society performs 'Kommt, eilet und laufet' for All of Bach. This Oster-Oratoriu… More

The Netherlands Bach Society performs 'Kommt, eilet und laufet' for All of Bach. This Oster-Oratorium (Easter oratorio) was first performed on Easter Sunday in 1725. Two days earlier, the congregation in Leipzig had listened to the St John Passion, just as in 1724. The closing chorus ‘Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine’ sent them on their way home to celebrate Holy Saturday. And then, on Sunday morning, the church resounded with the huge contrast of a Sinfonia with leading roles for three trumpets and timpani. Before the singers get going, Bach seems to recall Jesus’s death with a melancholy Adagio in B minor for solo traverso and strings.



Recorded for the project All of Bach on May 23th 2017 at the Walloon Church, Amsterdam. If you want to help us complete All of Bach, please subscribe to our channel



For the interview with conductor Jos van Veldhoven and tenor Thomas Hobbs on 'Kommt, eilet und laufet' go to



All of Bach is a project of the Netherlands Bach Society / Nederlandse Bachvereniging, offering high-quality film recordings of the works by Johann Sebastian Bach, performed by the Netherlands Bach Society and its guest musicians. Visit our free online treasury for more videos and background material



Netherlands Bach Society Jos van Veldhoven, conductor Maria Keohane, soprano Damien Guillon, alto Thomas Hobbs, tenor Sebastian Myrus, bass



0:00 Sinfonia

4:08 Adagio

7:31 Kommt, eilet und laufet

12:26 O kalter Männer Sinn (Rezitativ)

13:27 Seele, deine Spezereien (Arie)

22:58 Hier ist die Gruft (Rezitativ)

23:43 Sanfte soll mein Todeskummer (Arie)

31:43 Indessen seufzen wir (Rezitativ)

32:28 Saget, saget mir gesschwinde (Arie)

38:25 Wir sind erfreut (Rezitativ)

