Tempus Horribile for Latin: The Second Has Died

Only two weeks after Father Reginaldus Foster, the second leading Vatican Latinist has died, Salesian Father Cleto Pavanetto, 89.
For decades, Pavanetto was a professor for Greek and Latin at the Salesian Pontifical University in Rome, and the president of the Latinitas Foundation which was established by Paul VI in 1976 to promote the study of Latin and abolished by Benedict XVI in 2012.
The foundation which was part of the Secretariat of State (SoS), published the Latin language journal Latinitas which Pavanetto edited.
From 1970 to 2001, Pavanetto headed the SoS's Latin section and, thus, was Father Foster’s superior. He authored numerous books, all in Latin.
