Ralph Martin Responds to Bishop Barron on the Salvation of Non-Christians.

Brothers and Sisters, because of the importance of the subject matter we thought we should share a special video message today. Bishop Robert Barron recently gave a sermon that has occasioned a lot of interest and some controversy. Fr. Mark Goring responded to some of what Bishop Barron said, but since part of what he said is an area that I have a deep concern about and also some expertise in, I thought I should offer some friendly comments. I hope you find them useful.

