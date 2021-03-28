 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Clicks32
HerzMariae
1
Improperium - Orlandus Lassus. An excerpt from today’s Palm Sunday Mass in St. Mary’s Pro Cathedral. The choristers present consisted of a small group of the Gentlemen of the Palestrina Choir, five …More
Improperium - Orlandus Lassus.

An excerpt from today’s Palm Sunday Mass in St. Mary’s Pro Cathedral. The choristers present consisted of a small group of the Gentlemen of the Palestrina Choir, five to be exact!

Surprisingly this service was allowed to take place amidst this pandemic, however we were abiding by the current rules and guidelines.

Performers:
Pierce Cullen - Countertenor
Daniel Bisset - Countertenor
Ryan Casey - Tenor
Ciaran Kelly - Tenor
Aengus Gilligan - Bass
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Tree
  • Report
LATIN: Tui Nati vulnerati, tam dignati pro me pati, poenas mecum divide.

ENGLISH: Let me share with thee His pain, who for all my sins was slain, who for me in torments died.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up