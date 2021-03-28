Clicks32
Improperium - Orlandus Lassus. An excerpt from today’s Palm Sunday Mass in St. Mary’s Pro Cathedral. The choristers present consisted of a small group of the Gentlemen of the Palestrina Choir, five …More
Improperium - Orlandus Lassus.
An excerpt from today’s Palm Sunday Mass in St. Mary’s Pro Cathedral. The choristers present consisted of a small group of the Gentlemen of the Palestrina Choir, five to be exact!
Surprisingly this service was allowed to take place amidst this pandemic, however we were abiding by the current rules and guidelines.
Performers:
Pierce Cullen - Countertenor
Daniel Bisset - Countertenor
Ryan Casey - Tenor
Ciaran Kelly - Tenor
Aengus Gilligan - Bass
An excerpt from today’s Palm Sunday Mass in St. Mary’s Pro Cathedral. The choristers present consisted of a small group of the Gentlemen of the Palestrina Choir, five to be exact!
Surprisingly this service was allowed to take place amidst this pandemic, however we were abiding by the current rules and guidelines.
Performers:
Pierce Cullen - Countertenor
Daniel Bisset - Countertenor
Ryan Casey - Tenor
Ciaran Kelly - Tenor
Aengus Gilligan - Bass