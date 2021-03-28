Improperium - Orlandus Lassus. An excerpt from today’s Palm Sunday Mass in St. Mary’s Pro Cathedral. The choristers present consisted of a small group of the Gentlemen of the Palestrina Choir, five … More

Improperium - Orlandus Lassus.



An excerpt from today’s Palm Sunday Mass in St. Mary’s Pro Cathedral. The choristers present consisted of a small group of the Gentlemen of the Palestrina Choir, five to be exact!



Surprisingly this service was allowed to take place amidst this pandemic, however we were abiding by the current rules and guidelines.



Performers:

Pierce Cullen - Countertenor

Daniel Bisset - Countertenor

Ryan Casey - Tenor

Ciaran Kelly - Tenor

Aengus Gilligan - Bass