Clicks3
Blackfriars Oxford Mass (28.03.21) | Palm Sunday Palm Sunday Booklet: ox.ac.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Palm-Sunday-Booklet.pdf Order of Mass: ox.ac.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/MCFL.pdf Read…More
Blackfriars Oxford Mass (28.03.21) | Palm Sunday
Palm Sunday Booklet: ox.ac.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Palm-Sunday-Booklet.pdf Order of Mass: ox.ac.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/MCFL.pdf Readings: universalis.com/mass.htm Prayers for spiritual communion: ox.ac.uk/…ploads/2020/05/prayers-for-spiritual-communion.pdf Booking a place at Mass: bitly.com/massatblackfriars To support the friars: ox.ac.uk/help-support-the-friars/ Further Spiritual Resources for Isolation: ox.ac.uk/…ews/spiritual-resources-for-the-time-of-isolation/ To keep in touch with the priory and sign-up for email news: ox.ac.uk/…atest-news/sign-up-for-email-news-from-the-priory/ The Blog of the Student Brothers: op.org Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for updates: twitter.com/godzdogz facebook.com/login/?next=https://www.facebook.com/englishop/ Image: Lorenzetti - Jesus enters Jerusalem Permission to podcast / stream the music in this service obtained from ONE LICENSE with license #M-401352. All rights reserved.
Palm Sunday Booklet: ox.ac.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Palm-Sunday-Booklet.pdf Order of Mass: ox.ac.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/MCFL.pdf Readings: universalis.com/mass.htm Prayers for spiritual communion: ox.ac.uk/…ploads/2020/05/prayers-for-spiritual-communion.pdf Booking a place at Mass: bitly.com/massatblackfriars To support the friars: ox.ac.uk/help-support-the-friars/ Further Spiritual Resources for Isolation: ox.ac.uk/…ews/spiritual-resources-for-the-time-of-isolation/ To keep in touch with the priory and sign-up for email news: ox.ac.uk/…atest-news/sign-up-for-email-news-from-the-priory/ The Blog of the Student Brothers: op.org Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for updates: twitter.com/godzdogz facebook.com/login/?next=https://www.facebook.com/englishop/ Image: Lorenzetti - Jesus enters Jerusalem Permission to podcast / stream the music in this service obtained from ONE LICENSE with license #M-401352. All rights reserved.