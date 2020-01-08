German Cardinal Pays Big Money to Human Traffickers

Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx, a close ally of the German Mass-Immigration-Chancellor Angela Merkel, supports the human trafficker ship "United 4 Rescue" with 50.000 euros.Although Marx earns over 12.000 euros a month, he took the money from his archdiocese which has it from the German church-tax.The ship is part of a project of the Protestant State Church in Germany, and it is not yet purchased.It will be given to the organisation Sea-Watch which aids rich human traffickers in bringing illegal immigrants into Italy.