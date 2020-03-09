Msgr. Charles Pope|Facebook
Reopen Rome's Churches for Mass - We have lost our courage. St. Charles Borromeo my patron Saint cared for the sick during a plague that struck Milan in 1575. He reproached civil authorities for “having placed their trust in human rather than divine means” and regarded the epidemic as a punishment from heaven requiring spiritual means, to fight it. But we live in times where our leaders do not fight repressive edicts and churches are locked or masses are not celebrated for people not due to plague but a simple virus. Meanwhile, bars and restaurants are open? Restore Holy Mass! I really think we've lost our way. I remain utterly amazed at the worldwide panic attack. What is wrong with us?! Some of the comments below say that the churches are open for private prayer. But why bar people from the Mass or receiving the Eucharist? This is terrible. The liturgy is our life and the very heartbeat of the church. Private Masses by priests do not suffice, the faithful are still deprived.
The town of Coimbra (Portugal) having been visited by a violent pestilence, the nuns of St Clare offered their prayers in the following form, whereupon the contagion instantly ceased. This ancient holy prayer, left to the above-named monastery, has preserved many places from contagion where it is recited daily with confidence in God and the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary. It has …More
The town of Coimbra (Portugal) having been visited by a violent pestilence, the nuns of St Clare offered their prayers in the following form, whereupon the contagion instantly ceased. This ancient holy prayer, left to the above-named monastery, has preserved many places from contagion where it is recited daily with confidence in God and the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary. It has arrested this scourge in many places.
Stella Coeli
The Star of Heaven that nourished the Lord
drove away the plague of death which the first
parents of man brought into the world. May
this bright Star now vouchsafe to extinguish
that foul constellation whose battles have
slain the people with the wound of death.
O most pious Star of the Sea, preserve us from
pestilence; hear us, O Lady, for Thy Son honours
Thee by denying Thee nothing. Save us, O Jesus,
for whom Thy Virgin Mother supplicates Thee.
V: Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
R: That we may be made worthy of the promises
of Christ.
Let us pray
O God of mercy, God of pity, God of benign clemency,
Thou Who hast had compassion on the affliction of Thy
people, and hast said to the angel striking them, “Stop thy
hand;” for the love of this glorious Star, whose breasts
Thou didst sweetly drink as antidote for our crimes,
grant the assistance of Thy grace, that we may be safely freed
from all pestilence, and from unprovided death; and mercifully
save us from the gulf of eternal perdition: through Thee,
Lord Jesus Christ, King of Glory, who livest and reignest,
world without end. Amen.
