Holy Rosary I Joyful Mysteries I 10 May I 6.00 PM I Monday. #rosary #holyrosary #joyful #mysteries #joyful_mysteries #monday #saturday Joyful Mysteries 1* The Annunciation. Fruit of the Mystery: …More
Holy Rosary I Joyful Mysteries I 10 May I 6.00 PM I Monday.
#rosary #holyrosary #joyful #mysteries #joyful_mysteries #monday #saturday
Joyful Mysteries
1* The Annunciation. Fruit of the Mystery: Humility
2* The Visitation. Fruit of the Mystery: Love of Neighbour
3* The Nativity. Fruit of the Mystery: Poverty, Detachment from the things of the world, Contempt of Riches, Love of the Poor
4* The Presentation of Jesus at the Temple. Fruit of the Mystery: Gift of Wisdom and Purity of mind and body (Obedience)
5* The Finding of Jesus in the Temple. Fruit of the Mystery: True Conversion (Piety, Joy of Finding Jesus)
Hail Mary,
Full of Grace,
The Lord is with thee.
Blessed art thou among women,
and blessed is the fruit
of thy womb, Jesus.
Holy Mary,
Mother of God,
pray for us sinners now,
and at the hour of our death.
Amen.
The Holy Rosary refers to a set of prayers used in the Catholic Church and to the string of knots or beads used to count the component prayers.The prayers that compose the Rosary are arranged in sets of ten Hail Marys, called decades. Each decade is preceded by one Lord's Prayer and traditionally followed by one Glory Be. Many Catholics also choose to recite the "O my Jesus" prayer after the Glory Be, which is the most well-known of the seven Fatima Prayers. During recitation of each set, thought is given to one of the Mysteries of the Rosary, which recall events in the lives of Jesus and of Mary. Five decades are recited per rosary. Rosary beads are an aid towards saying these prayers in the proper sequence.
The Mysteries of the Rosary are meditations on episodes in the life and death of Jesus from the Annunciation to the Ascension and beyond. These are traditionally grouped by fives into themed sets known as the Joyful (or Joyous) Mysteries, the Sorrowful Mysteries, and the Glorious Mysteries.
