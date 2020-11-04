"Healthy Decentralisation" Over: Francis Deprives Bishops Of Right To Establish Religious Communities

"provided that the Apostolic See has given a written permission.”

With the November 4 Motu proprio Authenticum charismatis, Francis has taken away from the bishops the right to erect religious communities in their dioceses.This right was based on Canon 579: “Diocesan bishops, each in his own territory, can erect institutes of consecrated life by formal decree, provided that the Apostolic See has been consulted.”The new Canon 579 changes the last part withAs an excuse, Francis says that the erection of a new group “transcends the diocesan sphere” - but this is not true because a new community remains subject to the bishop who recognised it.The Motu Proprio is in Latin and cannot have been written by Francis because he lacks knowledge of both Canon Law and Latin.