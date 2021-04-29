April 30 The Gospel breski1

Clicks6
April 30 The Gospel

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 14,1-6.
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 14,1-6.
Jesus said to his disciples: "Do not let your hearts be troubled. You have faith in God; have faith also in me.
In my Father's house there are many dwelling places. If there were not, would I have told you that I am going to prepare a place for you?
And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back again and take you to myself, so that where I am you also may be.
Where (I) am going you know the way."
Thomas said to him, "Master, we do not know where you are going; how can we know the way?"
Jesus said to him, "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me."
